YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $216,538,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 price objective (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $749.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $703.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $322.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $395.62 and a 1 year high of $773.00.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

