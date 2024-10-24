YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,608 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

