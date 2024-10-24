YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 66,967.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,433,000 after buying an additional 852,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Stryker by 146.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,449,000 after buying an additional 522,817 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 287.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,033,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after buying an additional 309,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.16.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $363.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.99 and its 200 day moving average is $343.59. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $255.22 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

