YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,908 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,274,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 110,734 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 660,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,618,000 after buying an additional 94,817 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 373,635 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,014,000. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.40. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

