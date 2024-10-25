10,344 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $532.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $538.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

