1,325 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 19.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $158.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.34, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.43. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.09.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

