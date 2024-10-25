1,504 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Nucor by 4.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $141.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.