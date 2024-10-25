3,132 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in NIKE by 17.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 256,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 44,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NIKE Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average is $85.10. The company has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.