3,350 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Purchased by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $184.03 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.28.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

