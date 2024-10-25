361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Update

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the September 30th total of 2,936,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
361 Degrees International Price Performance
Shares of 361 Degrees International stock remained flat at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. 361 Degrees International has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.59.
About 361 Degrees International
