361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Update

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the September 30th total of 2,936,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

361 Degrees International Price Performance

Shares of 361 Degrees International stock remained flat at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. 361 Degrees International has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.59.

Get 361 Degrees International alerts:

About 361 Degrees International

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.