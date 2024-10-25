779 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $255.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.53 and its 200 day moving average is $247.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.01 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

