AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Citigroup

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.39.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.40. 2,122,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,757. The firm has a market cap of $330.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

