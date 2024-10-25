abrdn Asia Focus plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:AAS)

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AAS opened at GBX 282.60 ($3.67) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £433.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3,126.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 11.29. abrdn Asia Focus has a 1 year low of GBX 241 ($3.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 289 ($3.75). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 278.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 277.50.

In other abrdn Asia Focus news, insider Lucy Macdonald purchased 12,000 shares of abrdn Asia Focus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($40,508.96). 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

