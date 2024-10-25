Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.10 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50.46 ($0.66), with a volume of 40042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.64).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.22 million, a P/E ratio of -707.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In related news, insider Jelena Arsic van Os sold 53,991 shares of Accsys Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.66), for a total value of £27,535.41 ($35,750.99). Company insiders own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

