ADT (NYSE:ADT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. ADT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.
ADT Stock Performance
Shares of ADT traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,373,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. ADT has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.25.
ADT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s payout ratio is 31.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About ADT
ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.
