Aerodrome Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $31.24 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $172.68 million and approximately $31.24 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,332,365,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,332,365,398.0569432 with 669,560,440.7651283 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.10467669 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $24,601,361.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

