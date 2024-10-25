Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $116.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 108.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.98%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

