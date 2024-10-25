Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 2% After Analyst Upgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $110.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as high as $98.90 and last traded at $98.24. Approximately 5,498,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 17,804,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.36.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.
The firm has a market cap of $249.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
