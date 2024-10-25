Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Align Technology updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Align Technology Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $216.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $335.40.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,366.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.