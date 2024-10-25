Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

ERH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,653. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERH. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.