Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of ($999.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.39 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $698.02 million, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $26.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

