Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of ($999.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.39 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.
Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMTB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $698.02 million, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.99.
Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Amerant Bancorp Company Profile
Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.
