American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 263.7% from the September 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of American Rebel

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Rebel stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 556,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned 9.36% of American Rebel at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Stock Performance

Shares of American Rebel stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 7,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,858. American Rebel has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel ( NASDAQ:AREB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative return on equity of 260.38% and a negative net margin of 118.01%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

