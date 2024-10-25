American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.