Analysts Set Expectations for AltaGas’ Q3 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. AltaGas had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AltaGas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.10.

AltaGas Price Performance

AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$24.67 and a 52-week high of C$35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total value of C$252,075.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total transaction of C$252,075.00. Also, Director Aaron Bishop sold 19,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.58, for a total value of C$665,555.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,051. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.07%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

