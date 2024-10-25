Analyzing Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) and Robert Half (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) and Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Robert Half shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Hays shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Robert Half shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Robert Half and Hays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half 2 3 2 0 2.00 Hays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Robert Half presently has a consensus price target of $67.71, indicating a potential downside of 1.51%. Given Robert Half’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Robert Half is more favorable than Hays.

This table compares Robert Half and Hays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half 5.26% 20.41% 10.61% Hays N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Robert Half pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hays pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Robert Half pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hays pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Robert Half has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Robert Half is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Robert Half and Hays”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half $5.89 billion 1.23 $411.15 million $3.34 20.58 Hays N/A N/A N/A $0.06 21.29

Robert Half has higher revenue and earnings than Hays. Robert Half is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Robert Half beats Hays on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc. provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support. This segment markets its services to clients and employment candidates through both national and local advertising activities, including radio, digital advertising, job boards, alliance partners, and events. The Permanent Placement Talent Solutions segment engages in the placement of full-time accounting, finance, and tax and accounting operations personnel. The Protiviti segment offers consulting services in the areas of internal audit, technology consulting, risk, and compliance consulting. It offers it services under the Robert Half brand name. The company was formerly known as Robert Half International Inc. and changed its name to Robert Half Inc. in July 2023. Robert Half Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Hays

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.