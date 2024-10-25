Ankr (ANKR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $36.14 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Ankr has a total market cap of $269.38 million and $36.14 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02657212 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $35,199,687.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

