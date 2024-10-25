Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.49. 5,447,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,335. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -195.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.