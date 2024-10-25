AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AppFolio updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF stock traded up $20.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,676. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $274.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.12. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,296 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $306,853.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,612.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $766,648.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,890,447.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $306,853.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,612.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on APPF

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.