apricus wealth LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

apricus wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 54.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.58.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

