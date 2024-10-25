AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.340-5.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AptarGroup also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.22-1.30 EPS.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ATR traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.41. 547,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $120.36 and a 12-month high of $169.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

AptarGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,599.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,599.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $277,594.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,616.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock worth $7,314,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

