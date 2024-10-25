Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the September 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aqua Power Systems Trading Up 50.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS APSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,859. Aqua Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile
