Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the September 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aqua Power Systems Trading Up 50.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,859. Aqua Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

