Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 1.3 %
AMBP traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 55,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.26.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.
