Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 1.3 %

AMBP traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 55,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

