ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ASA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,378. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $22.78.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals
About ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
