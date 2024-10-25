ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,378. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $22.78.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASA. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 10.4% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 24,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.8% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.