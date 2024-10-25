ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $1,018.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $970.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of ASML stock opened at $710.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $581.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $280.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $825.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $910.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 258.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

