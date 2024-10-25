ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $710.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $825.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $910.74. ASML Holding has a one year low of $581.57 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $280.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

