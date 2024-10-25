Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $35.15 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 394.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,801 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $35,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $102.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.