Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 379.58 ($4.93) and traded as low as GBX 366 ($4.75). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 369 ($4.79), with a volume of 208,112 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.60) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($6.23) to GBX 460 ($5.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATYM

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

Atalaya Mining Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 379.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 402.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £518.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,840.00, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Neil Gregson acquired 5,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £17,150 ($22,266.94). 31.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.