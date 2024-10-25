Atb Cap Markets Predicts Weaker Earnings for Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.18.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$6.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$578.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.53 million. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -1,440.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

