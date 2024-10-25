ATB Capital Trims Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Target Price to C$14.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.61.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$10.54 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.28. The company has a market cap of C$6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.12. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$946.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1226131 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total value of C$204,400.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

