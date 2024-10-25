Audius (AUDIO) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $149.17 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,270,542,711 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

