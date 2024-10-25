Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 191,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 144,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).

The company has a market cap of £63.21 million, a PE ratio of -880.00 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.94.

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

