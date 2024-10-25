Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Lowered to Hold at CLSA

CLSA cut shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Autohome Stock Down 1.6 %

ATHM stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.16. Autohome has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Autohome by 88.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

