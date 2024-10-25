Avalanche Hits 24 Hour Volume of $386.42 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.05 or 0.00037590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.19 billion and approximately $386.42 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 447,018,334 coins and its circulating supply is 407,015,234 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.