Avalanche One Day Volume Reaches $249.98 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion and approximately $249.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $25.85 or 0.00038636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 447,018,180 coins and its circulating supply is 407,015,080 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

