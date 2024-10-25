B. Riley Issues Negative Outlook for Lam Research Earnings

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lam Research in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.94. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $57.44 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

