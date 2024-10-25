Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Badger Meter accounts for 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,570,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,369,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI opened at $201.19 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $135.27 and a one year high of $230.76. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.04.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $208.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.08 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

