Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after acquiring an additional 482,426 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

