Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 231 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $327.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.55 and a 200 day moving average of $305.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

