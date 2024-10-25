Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 412 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $55,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $329.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $334.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.31 and a 200-day moving average of $309.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

