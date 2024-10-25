Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 9,156 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128,861 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

